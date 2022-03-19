Case Keenum traded to the Buffalo Bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, per the NFL Network.

With Mitch Trubisky off to play for the Steelers, Keenum becomes Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Browns have also added Jacoby Brissett to the quarterback room. Per ESPN, Brissett has signed a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup.

The Browns continue to overhaul the quarterback room, with Deshaun Watson in and Baker Mayfield on his way out soon after requesting a trade.

The trade for Watson with the Texans was agreed to on Friday.

