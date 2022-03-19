2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Case Keenum traded to the Buffalo Bills

Browns sign Jacoby Brissett to one-year deal to be Watson’s backup
Case Keenum, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del...
Case Keenum, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del jueves 21 de octubre de 2021, ante los Broncos de Denver (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, per the NFL Network.

With Mitch Trubisky off to play for the Steelers, Keenum becomes Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Browns have also added Jacoby Brissett to the quarterback room. Per ESPN, Brissett has signed a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup.

The Browns continue to overhaul the quarterback room, with Deshaun Watson in and Baker Mayfield on his way out soon after requesting a trade.

The trade for Watson with the Texans was agreed to on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Case Keenum is now a member of the Buffalo Bills after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns....
Cleveland Browns trade Case Keenum to Buffalo Bills for draft pick, sign QB Jacoby Brissett
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Cleveland Browns fans divided over decision to bring on QB Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots against Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15)...
Cleveland Cavaliers take down Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic in overtime thriller
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
Houston Texans: Watson trade with Cleveland Browns was ‘right move’ for organization