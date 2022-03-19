Cleveland Browns trade Case Keenum to Buffalo Bills for draft pick, sign QB Jacoby Brissett

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A day after acquiring a new starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson, the Browns have sent backup Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Keenum had been with Cleveland for the last two seasons, playing behind Baker Mayfield.

The 34-year-old journeyman now joins his seventh NFL team, and will back up Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, after Mitchell Trubisky signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

He started only two games with the Browns last season, in place of an injured Mayfield, and won both of them.

In seven appearances, Keenum completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 462 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Browns also signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal, but the dollar amount was not disclosed.

Brissett, 29, joins his fourth NFL team, having played previously for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and most recently, the Miami Dolphins.

