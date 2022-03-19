2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns trade Case Keenum to Buffalo Bills for draft pick, sign QB Jacoby Brissett

Case Keenum is now a member of the Buffalo Bills after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns....
Case Keenum is now a member of the Buffalo Bills after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The two teams agreed to a trade involving the backup quarterback and a seventh-round draft pick. (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A day after acquiring a new starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson, the Browns have sent backup Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson traded to Browns, signs 5-year. $230 million deal

Keenum had been with Cleveland for the last two seasons, playing behind Baker Mayfield.

The 34-year-old journeyman now joins his seventh NFL team, and will back up Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, after Mitchell Trubisky signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

He started only two games with the Browns last season, in place of an injured Mayfield, and won both of them.

In seven appearances, Keenum completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 462 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Browns also signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal, but the dollar amount was not disclosed.

Brissett, 29, joins his fourth NFL team, having played previously for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and most recently, the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Cleveland residents in East Side neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Cleveland Browns fan Robyn Lockner (center-right) said while she will maintain her allegiance...
Female fan of the Cleveland Browns offers reaction to Friday’s trade, signing of Deshaun Watson
Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
19 First Alert Weather Update 3/19/22
19 First Alert Weather 10 pm 3/19/22
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry