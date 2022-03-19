2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry

By Sia Nyorkor and Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds attended the Cleveland Boat Show on Saturday morning at the IX-Center, ready to experience the return of Ohio’s oldest and largest boating and fishing exposition.

Though COVID shut down the 2021 show, organizers said boat sales are up and set records during the pandemic.

Governor Mike DeWine stopped by to tour the premises and said this is the perfect place to get excited about the upcoming season.

“During COVID, some of the safest places to be were out on our waters and our state parks and we saw people re-discovering Ohio from Lake Erie to Ohio River and everything in between,” DeWine said.

The governor talked with some business owners, including Mike Moes of Vermillion Yacht Sales, who thanked him for his support during the pandemic.

“We certainly by far appreciate all your efforts the last two years to keep us all going,” Moes told DeWine. “I know many are going to tell you that, but you need to hear it 10 times over.”

Moes said he’s happy for the comeback and the opportunity to showcase.

“We have been busy from day one of the show,” he said. “We’ve had people coming up and down, seeing our boats for the first time, looking, having all the other experiences that they have at the boat show. Everybody’s been really happy.”

The Cleveland Boat Show is in town through Sunday; click here for more information.

