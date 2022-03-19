Houston Texans: Watson trade with Cleveland Browns was ‘right move’ for organization

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hours after the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns finalized a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, officials with the Texans issued a statement on the deal.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio:

“Earlier today, we agreed to trade Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. I felt it was the right move for our organization as we head into the new league year focused on building our roster for the 2022 season. Our priority right now is adding talented players to the foundation we have already put in place over the last 15 months and this trade supports that plan. As we navigate through the rest of the offseason, we remain open-minded to all avenues that allow us to improve our roster and add to our program.”

Texans Chair and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair:

“I’m extremely proud of the way Nick Caserio navigated us through this challenging situation. He remained patient before ultimately making the decision that is best for us in both the short and long term. We’re confident in our plan to build a championship program that can sustain success and our entire organization is excited to move forward together.”

The Texans traded Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.

