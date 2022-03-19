NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is accused of robbing a BP gas station, North Olmsted Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said he went into BP and threatened the clerk as he reached across the counter and stole money from the drawer when she opened the register.

North Olmsted Police shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect on the department Facebook page on March 18:

Man threatens clerk as he steals cash from register at North Olmsted BP, police say (North Olmsted Police)

Call Det. Roman at 440-777-3535 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this robbery.

