2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medical students at Case Western Reserve University finally able to celebrate ‘Match Day’ in person

Annual event pairs future doctors with residency programs around the country
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a room full of hard workers, future healers, and emotional family members Friday at Case Western Reserve University for the first time in two years.

Roughly 500 people came together for “Match Day,” one of the most important days on the medical school’s calendar, as graduating students learn which residency programs they’ve been “matched” for around the country.

The event was switched to a virtual format over the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth year medical student Joseph Laseter told 19 News it’s the most important moment in his career and it’s finally happening in person.

“Being able to do something other than zoom, I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

The program is also meant to be a pipeline to encourage younger children to pursue careerss in medicine.

Throughout the ceremony, the students anxiously waited to open up their white envelopes, telling them which residency program they’ll be training at for the next 3-7 years.

For student Suhib Jamal opening it answered the questions about his future plans.

“I’m hoping to stay here in Cleveland. I’m from Cleveland and would love to stay and serve the community that invested in me,” Jamal said.

This in-person event finally brought out a sense of community and ended with tears being shed and hugs being exchanged.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival...
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival staffing, labor organization says
Gov. Mike DeWine has declined an invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late...
Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Cleveland Browns fans divided over decision to bring on QB Deshaun Watson
Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say
Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say