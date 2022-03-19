Medical students at Case Western Reserve University finally able to celebrate ‘Match Day’ in person

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a room full of hard workers, future healers, and emotional family members Friday at Case Western Reserve University for the first time in two years.

Roughly 500 people came together for “Match Day,” one of the most important days on the medical school’s calendar, as graduating students learn which residency programs they’ve been “matched” for around the country.

The event was switched to a virtual format over the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth year medical student Joseph Laseter told 19 News it’s the most important moment in his career and it’s finally happening in person.

“Being able to do something other than zoom, I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

The program is also meant to be a pipeline to encourage younger children to pursue careerss in medicine.

Throughout the ceremony, the students anxiously waited to open up their white envelopes, telling them which residency program they’ll be training at for the next 3-7 years.

For student Suhib Jamal opening it answered the questions about his future plans.

“I’m hoping to stay here in Cleveland. I’m from Cleveland and would love to stay and serve the community that invested in me,” Jamal said.

This in-person event finally brought out a sense of community and ended with tears being shed and hugs being exchanged.

