Northeast Ohio weather: Rain, wind continues all day; light snow possible tonight

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Morning rain and possible thunder today will give way to widespread showers and highs approaching 60 in gusty southwest winds.

Rain tonight may be mixed with a little snow for a brief spell as temperatures topple into the upper 30s.

We could see a little rain early on Sunday before skies clear and highs head for the lower 50s.

Monday will feature more sun than clouds with highs around 60.

Tuesday will be cloudy with highs around 50.

Wednesday and Thursday will herald the return of spring showers.

