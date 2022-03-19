2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operations delayed Saturday morning at Cleveland airport due to TSA machine issue

Suitcases rolling in an airport
Suitcases rolling in an airport(wvir)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson confirms that some operations were delayed Saturday morning at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after an issue with their machines.

The spokesperson said two checked baggage screening machines were rebooted due to the issue, leaving TSA with just one machine to use.

In a statement shared with 19 News, TSA said the problem was discovered around 4:15 a.m. and the system was fully working as of 9:45 a.m.

TSA said travelers headed through screening checkpoints were not affected.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

