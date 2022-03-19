Teen girl in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms a 14-year-old girl was shot in the face late Saturday morning on the city’s East Side.

Cleveland EMS says emergency personnel responded around 11 a.m. to the 7300 block of Carson Avenue in the Garden Valley neighborhood.

The girl was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition, according to EMS.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

