2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Utility pole fire knocks out power to North Olmsted residents Saturday night

Utility pole
Utility pole(WABI)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - About 1,000 residents are without power after a utility pole on Lorain Road near the Soccer Sportsplex caught fire Saturday night.

Residents reported hearing ‘explosions’ and their power flickering on and off on the city’s community Facebook page at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Such explosions are consistent with pole-mounted distribution transformers failing due to active power lines crossing or coming close enough to one another to cause a surge.

Fire and police were dispatched to the scene and police officials said the situation is currently under control.

According to FirstEnergy/CEI’s website, electrical crews are en route to the scene and they anticipate power being restored to the area by about 10 p.m. tonight.

Fire department officials said they do not believe the fire was deliberately set, but they are investigating the matter.

No injuries were reported.

Lorain Avenue is currently closed between Barton Road and Interstate 480 for safety reasons.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes around the area until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Cleveland residents in East Side neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Cleveland Browns fan Robyn Lockner (center-right) said while she will maintain her allegiance...
Female fan of the Cleveland Browns offers reaction to Friday’s trade, signing of Deshaun Watson
Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
19 First Alert Weather Update 3/19/22
19 First Alert Weather 10 pm 3/19/22
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry