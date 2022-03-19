Utility pole fire knocks out power to North Olmsted residents Saturday night

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - About 1,000 residents are without power after a utility pole on Lorain Road near the Soccer Sportsplex caught fire Saturday night.

Residents reported hearing ‘explosions’ and their power flickering on and off on the city’s community Facebook page at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Such explosions are consistent with pole-mounted distribution transformers failing due to active power lines crossing or coming close enough to one another to cause a surge.

Fire and police were dispatched to the scene and police officials said the situation is currently under control.

According to FirstEnergy/CEI’s website, electrical crews are en route to the scene and they anticipate power being restored to the area by about 10 p.m. tonight.

Fire department officials said they do not believe the fire was deliberately set, but they are investigating the matter.

No injuries were reported.

Lorain Avenue is currently closed between Barton Road and Interstate 480 for safety reasons.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes around the area until the scene is cleared.

