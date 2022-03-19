2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wrongfully convicted Cleveland man starts Comma Club Clothing to inspire perseverance

Ruel Sailor spent 15 years in prison for a murder he didn’t do. He created Comma Club Clothing to inspire others to not give up when life isn’t easy.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Ruel Sailor, the owner and founder of Comma Club Clothing, was sentenced to life in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. He was released in 2018 and dreamed of creating a brand that would help others.

“I think that’s why I’m out because I never ever thought about staying in there,” Sailor said. “I never let my mind stay in there.”

Despite being wrongfully locked up and away from his family, friends, and children for 15 years, he said his time behind bars changed his perspective on life.

“The actual comma means a continuation through a short pause,” Sailor said. “I feel like me being in prison, being wrongfully convicted, was my short pause. Me getting out was going to be my continuation.”

However, it’s not just about Sailor’s story. Everyone of us can relate to a moment in our lives where we may have felt hopeless.

“It’s not just about people who have been in prison,” Sailor said. “You could have been sick, you could have had cancer, you could have had anything you overcame in life.”

Life will likely give us some mountains that seem unclimbable, but it’s up to us on how we conquer them.

“I feel our life is our story and every day the Creator wakes us up he’s putting a comma on our story every day you get up,” Sailor said. “As long as you’re still here your story is never over.”

Sailor is also starting a non-profit called Comma Club Community, which is aimed to help former convicts from going back to prison.

