Cleveland firefighters rescue woman from house fire on West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland fire department spokesperson said firefighters rescued a woman Sunday morning after a house caught fire on the city’s West Side.

The spokesperson said fire crews responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of West 104 Street for a house fire.

The blaze broke out in the home’s attic, the fire department said, and the woman was rescued from the second floor.

An investigation found the accidental fire was caused by smoking materials, the spokesperson said.

Red Cross was notified to assist four residents who are now displaced.

No firefighters were injured.

