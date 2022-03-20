2 Strong 4 Bullies
Female fan of the Cleveland Browns offers reaction to Friday’s trade, signing of Deshaun Watson

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson is expected to be the new starting quarterback for the Browns, but he’s also bringing some considerable off-the-field baggage with him from Houston.

Watson has been accused by 22 women of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct while receiving massage sessions.

A grand jury in Texas declined to indict him last week on criminal charges, but all 22 women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson.

The NFL also has not decided if the allegations warrant a suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, or how long he could be made to sit out.

Robyn Lockner said she prides herself in being both a woman and a die-hard Browns fan, having created a Browns page on Facebook where women can safely gather and talk about sports.

“That’s a scary situation for women. It’s kind of like a slap in the face especially when the NFL is big into bringing women into sports,” Lockner said.

She added that based on what she’s seen on social media since Friday’s announcement, the reaction and comments have swung both ways.

For Lockner, she said she’s using it as a time to think of victims and survivors of sexual assault.

“I have a lot of women in my group that already have left,” she said. “They can’t follow the Browns anymore.”

When asked if she will maintain her allegiance to the team, even with Watson as the starting quarterback, Lockner said she is.

“Support the team. You don’t have to support the player, because at the end of the day, there are 52 other men on the roster that are part of the team,” she said.

