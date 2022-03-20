Northeast Ohio weather: Spring’s arrival is wet, chilly, brisk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This morning’s light, winter mix will end before noon, then skies will clear as highs head for the lower 50s amid gusty west winds.

Monday will feature more sun than clouds with highs around 60.

Tuesday will be cloudy with stray showers and highs around 50.

Wednesday and Thursday will herald the return of spring showers.

