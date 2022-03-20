2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Spring’s arrival is wet, chilly, brisk

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This morning’s light, winter mix will end before noon, then skies will clear as highs head for the lower 50s amid gusty west winds.

Monday will feature more sun than clouds with highs around 60.

Tuesday will be cloudy with stray showers and highs around 50.

Wednesday and Thursday will herald the return of spring showers.

