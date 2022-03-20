Cleveland residents in East Side neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles in the form of illegal dumping have residents in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood demanding action from Ward 5 officials.

Homeowner LaRhon Wheeler told the 19 News Troubleshooter she’s not just talking trash, she’s frustrated after taking her fight over illegal dumping to City Hall, “It’s not fair to us that we have to live like this. I’ve been trying to get all this trash picked up for the last four weeks.”

Clarkwood Avenue is littered with old broken toilets, a child’s swimming pool, empty beer containers, and trash bags full of construction materials.

An unsightly view for homeowners on East 68th Street who have to travel the neighboring road to get out of their development.

“It’s not fair to us as residents of Ward 5 to have to live like this, and the folks that bring this stuff here need to be held accountable for it,” Wheeler said.

Cleveland Councilman Richard Starr showed up to meet with concerned neighbors after a call from 19 News. We wanted answers about how and when the long-standing illegal dumping problem would be cleaned up.

“Public works did send one staff member out, which is entirely not enough,” Starr said. “So, what we’re going to do is take it a step further to make sure we get the issue addressed immediately. Also, April 23rd is Earth Day weekend and we’re going to have a whole Ward 5 community clean-up.”

But there’s another concern - bright orange signs posted in the area threatening a fine of up to $25,000 for dumping and security cameras in the area that might not be capturing litterbugs in the act.

Carmen Gambino just purchased land on Clarkwood for a business venture and tells 19 News he has called the city to alert them about his concerns that taxpayer-funded street cameras don’t work.

“If you just look at the sign and right next to the sign is the power box.” Gambino said. “It supplies the power to the camera and there’s no meter head on it. The camera obviously isn’t getting power. So, it’s obviously not working, so, they’re not enforcing it.”

No meter and no working camera, equals a threat of a fine for illegal dumping that has no teeth, according to these east side residents.

They call it unacceptable.

Councilman Starr promises to look into the camera issue, while residents demand the city clean up its act.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.