15-year-old couple missing from Parma and Cleveland

Hailey Sboukis and Malik Robertson
Hailey Sboukis and Malik Robertson(Parma Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police said detectives need the community to help find missing 15-year-old Hailey Sboukis who is believed to be with her missing 15-year-old Cleveland boyfriend Malik Robertson.

Police said Sboukis left her State Road home in the late evening of March 17.

She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and carrying a red and black Air Jordan backpack, police described.

It appears that Sboukis did not take any of her necessary prescribed medication with her when she left, police stated.

Hailey Sboukis
Hailey Sboukis(Parma Police)

According to police, she is believed to be with her 15-year-old boyfriend, Malik Robertson, who is reported missing through the Cleveland Division of Police.

Malik Robertson
Malik Robertson(Parma Police)

Police said Sboukis and Robertson are believed to be in Cleveland’s West Side, possibly near Broadview Road and West 25th Street.

Sboukis reportedly told friends she and Robertson are running away together to either Toledo or West Virginia, according to police.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 if you have any information on where Hailey Sboukis or Malik Robertson may be.

Hailey Sboukis and Malik Robertson
Hailey Sboukis and Malik Robertson(Parma Police)

