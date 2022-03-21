3rd man guilty in murders of Bedford dad, daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A third man has now been convicted in connection with the brutal murders of a Bedford dad and his 14-year-old daughter.

Demarcus Sheeley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Friday, March 18.

Sheeley will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher on March 24.

The bodies of Paul and Paris Bradley were found in a burning car near the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland in October 2018.

East Cleveland police officers said the teenager was tortured in front of her father before they were both killed.

Ronald Newberry and Kodii Gibson were convicted after separate jury trials.

Newberry’s trial began on March 3rd in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher and the jury reached a verdict late on March 16th.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Paris Bradley

Gibson was convicted for his role in the murders in December 2021 and on Feb. 25 a jury recommended life in prison.

Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson (Source: East Cleveland police)

No formal sentencing date has been scheduled for Gibson yet.

