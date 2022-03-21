Akron teenager found murdered on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Akron woman was found murdered in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daymia Patterson.

She was found dead in the 2700 block of East 99th Place on March 17.

Cleveland police arrested Julius Webster, 20.

Webster pleaded not guilty to murder in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday and the judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

