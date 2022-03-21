Cleveland Rape Crisis Center receives over 1,500 donations since Watson traded to Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has received more than 1,500 donations since Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

A grand jury has declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the quarterback and the 22 women are still ongoing.

The NFL has not yet decided if Watson will face suspensions and other penalties related to the allegations.

Director of Community Engagement Donisha Greene said the total of donations reached 1,667 on Monday afternoon.

No dollar amount is currently available, but Greene said the donations add up to tens of thousands of dollars.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issued a statement Saturday in response to Watson joining the Browns:

“We understand the story surrounding DeShaun Watson joining the Cleveland Browns team is triggering for far too many of our friends and neighbors. For those who need additional support, please know Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is available to you 24/7/365.

To the community we say, we see you. We hear your outrage. We feel it too. Every click. Every post and every tweet. Every donation sends a clear message.

For everyone who wants to join in the fight against sexual violence, we encourage you to do so in the following ways:

Participate in our upcoming ambassador training to gain skills in preventing sexual violence and allying w survivors

Invite Cleveland Rape Crisis Center’s prevention programming to your school, work or place of worship

Invest in the work and mission of Cleveland Rape Crisis Center by donating now

Together, we can create a community that is healthy, safe and strong.” Visit our website at www.clevelandrapecrisis.org to learn more about our services or request an appointment.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.