2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center receives over 1,500 donations since Watson traded to Browns

By Avery Williams and Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has received more than 1,500 donations since Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

‘We are confident in Deshaun’: Watson trade to Cleveland Browns now official

A grand jury has declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the quarterback and the 22 women are still ongoing.

The NFL has not yet decided if Watson will face suspensions and other penalties related to the allegations.

Cleveland Browns fans divided over decision to bring on QB Deshaun Watson

Director of Community Engagement Donisha Greene said the total of donations reached 1,667 on Monday afternoon.

No dollar amount is currently available, but Greene said the donations add up to tens of thousands of dollars.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issued a statement Saturday in response to Watson joining the Browns:

“We understand the story surrounding DeShaun Watson joining the Cleveland Browns team is triggering for far too many of our friends and neighbors. For those who need additional support, please know Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is available to you 24/7/365.

To the community we say, we see you. We hear your outrage. We feel it too. Every click. Every post and every tweet. Every donation sends a clear message.

For everyone who wants to join in the fight against sexual violence, we encourage you to do so in the following ways:

  • Participate in our upcoming ambassador training to gain skills in preventing sexual violence and allying w survivors
  • Invite Cleveland Rape Crisis Center’s prevention programming to your school, work or place of worship
  • Invest in the work and mission of Cleveland Rape Crisis Center by donating now

Together, we can create a community that is healthy, safe and strong.” Visit our website at www.clevelandrapecrisis.org to learn more about our services or request an appointment.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

The Polish tradition of Dyngus Day observes the end of Lent of the joy of Easter.
Dyngus Day Cleveland: Portion of proceeds to benefit Polish, Ukrainian relief efforts
Demolition of Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse begins in Parma
Demolition of Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse begins in Parma
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’