Demolition of Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse begins in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse will soon be standing no longer.

Demolition of the decades-old building began Monday morning, according to the city of Parma.

Parma city officials said the building is nearly 100 years old and beyond repair.

“It’s something that’s been needed for a really long time,” Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said in a news release.

The clubhouse will be replaced with an event center that will offer space for wedding receptions, banquets, large parties and more, according to city officials.

“How many reunions, class graduations, the weddings, all that is going outside of Parma. It’s our residents. Now we have a way to keep ‘em here,” David Chuba, Ridgewood Golf Course General Manager, told 19 News.

The demolition is being funded by Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga Land Bank.

