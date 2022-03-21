2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Demolition of Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse begins in Parma

By Vic Gideon and Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse will soon be standing no longer.

Demolition of the decades-old building began Monday morning, according to the city of Parma.

Parma city officials said the building is nearly 100 years old and beyond repair.

“It’s something that’s been needed for a really long time,” Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said in a news release.

The clubhouse will be replaced with an event center that will offer space for wedding receptions, banquets, large parties and more, according to city officials.

“How many reunions, class graduations, the weddings, all that is going outside of Parma. It’s our residents. Now we have a way to keep ‘em here,” David Chuba, Ridgewood Golf Course General Manager, told 19 News.

The demolition is being funded by Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga Land Bank.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center helps victims of rape and abuse get the services they need.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center receives over 1,500 donations since Watson traded to Browns
The Polish tradition of Dyngus Day observes the end of Lent of the joy of Easter.
Dyngus Day Cleveland: Portion of proceeds to benefit Polish, Ukrainian relief efforts
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’