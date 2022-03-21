East Side resident speaks after two teens shot in face last week, four miles apart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The shootings of two teenagers in the last four days have unsettled East Side residents.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left eye on Friday afternoon, March 18, near the intersection of East 93rd and Hough Avenue.

Police said he was taken by a private car to the Cleveland Clinic and was later transferred to University Hospitals.

On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the face in the 7300 block of Carson Valley in the Garden Valley neighborhood, four miles away from the Friday shooting.

She is currently in critical condition at University Hospitals.

Sandra Dickson owns a shop right near the scene of the first shooting on East 93rd and talked about how much her heart hurts seeing these tragedies.

“Yeah it’s sad, because I heard the shots and ran to the window and literally saw kids running and grown people running,” she said.

Police are still investigating both cases and have not confirmed if they are connected.

In the meantime, the shock of what’s transpired in the last week is still being felt by Dickson and other residents.

“Kids running around all day, all night. I mean I don’t know where the parents are & there are a lot of good parents doing the best they can but there’s just no easy answer,” she said.

