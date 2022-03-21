Fugitive accused of sex crime against minor wanted by Ohio task force
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are continuing to search for a fugitive who is accused of a sex crime against a minor.
Kenneth Thomas, 31, is wanted for gross sexual imposition of a juvenile, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
The task force said a reward is available for information leading to Thomas’s capture.
Thomas was last known to live in Cleveland or Akron, the task force said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
You can also submit a tip online.
