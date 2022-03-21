Hope and fear evident at Northeast Ohio prayer service for the people of Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - There is no letting up when it comes to supporting the people of Ukraine.

A local prayer service was held on Sunday at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma, where it was impossible to ignore the combination of hope and fear.

It’s been nearly one month since Russia’s invaded Ukraine, and the prayer services have been non-stop in Northeast Ohio.

Ukraine’s President is willing to consider concessions to stop the fighting and blood shed, but some wonder if it’s really the path to peace?

Ukrainian-Americans who attended the service are standing strong in their faith that peace will ultimately prevail.

But some are doubtful if concessions can truly be negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and there’s real fear and anxiety that has some people like Maria Ivankiv worried that history will repeat itself.

“I know what it means to be under the Russian boot,” she said. “I remember how much my family lived with suffering under the Soviet rule. It was horrible. We lost everything, and most of my family ended up in Siberia and most of them died there.”

Ivankiv, who has lived in Northeast Ohio for 20 years, is even more worried about the safety of her 87-year-old mother in Lviv, where most of the buildings have been leveled.

Ivankiv says her mom is one tough lady who refuses to leave her homeland, “I’ve been asking her maybe she should go to Hungary where my brother is and she told me no, I’m not leaving my home.”

Ukrainian Bishop Bodan Danylo tells 19 News he will travel to the Poland-Ukrainian border on Thursday and stay for a week, to help those trying to escape the war with their lives and the clothing on their backs.

“Those people they need translators or help with the language,” he said. “So hopefully, I’ll be able to serve in that capacity as well as pack the food, and give clothing for those coming across the border.”

Bishop Danylo says he understand considering concessions, but hopes all the nations rallying behind Ukraine will fight to prosecute Putin as a war criminal for taking the lives of innocent children, refusing to allow help to get to those who are injured and destroying what so many of the Ukrainian people have worked for.

