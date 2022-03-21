2 Strong 4 Bullies
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Widespread rain moves in; storms Wednesday afternoon

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

A major storm system developed over the Desert Southwest today, and this same system will bring widespread rain to northern Ohio by the middle of the week.

The rain will gradually overspread our area on Tuesday evening and will continue into Wednesday.

A few thunderstorms will also be possible, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening, and mainly along and west of I-71.

In the short term, expect quiet and dry weather tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll rebound into the 50s tomorrow afternoon.

A few passing rain showers are possible on Tuesday, but most of this rain will hold off until Tuesday evening.

Behind Wednesday’s system, colder air, and more unsettled weather, will spill into our region.

High temperatures will only climb into the 40s Friday and Saturday.

Rain showers will be moving through Friday and Saturday, too.

On Saturday, rain may mix with snow.

Sunday will be quite chilly with scattered snow showers and highs in the 30s.

