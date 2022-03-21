Man found dead in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a murder in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

Franklin Lane, 39, of Cleveland, was found dead in a driveway in the 2000 block of W. 89th Street on March 18.

Cleveland police said Lane was shot by an unknown male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-523-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

