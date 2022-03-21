2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two...
Woman arrested after deadly crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
Prosecutors say the former Vanderbilt nurse's negligence led to the death of a patient, but...
Trial begins for nurse accused of reckless homicide in patient's death
Baby formula maker Abbott recalled various lots of three popular powdered infant formulas in...
FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula
The outbreak of violent storms turned deadly after a 73-year-old Texas woman was killed when...
At least 18 tornadoes reportedly touch down in Texas, Oklahoma
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1