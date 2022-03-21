Man in serious condition after shooting in Cleveland’s St. Clair - Superior neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in serious condition after being shot overnight in Cleveland’s St. Clair - Superior neighborhood.

According to Cleveland EMS, emergency personnel responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 64th Street.

Cleveland police said the 30-year-old was shot in the stomach.

He was found with serious injuries and taken to University Hospitals for treatment, according to EMS.

