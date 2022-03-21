Mayfield Heights man dies in accident on I-271

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Mayfield Heights man was killed in a car accident last Friday.

Pepper Pike police said the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on March 18 in the right lane of I-271 North.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Brandon Marquell Hairston.

According to police, Hairston was possibly speeding when he lost control and crashed into a cement pillar.

The impact caused his car to catch on fire.

No other vehicles were involved.

