Richmond Heights Police Department develops traffic stops training program for teens

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police pull over more than 50,000 drivers on a typical day amounting more than 20 million motorists every year, according to the Stanford Open Policing Project.

No one interaction is the same and all present challenges and dangers for both officers and the the public.

The Richmond Heights Police Department is developing a traffic stops training program to help educate teens on the do’s and don’ts of traffic stops.

Chief Thomas Wetzel said the program is all about safety and starting a dialogue and informing new drivers about their constitutional rights.

The chief said there’s been frank conversations and wonderful feedback while developing the program.

An information session with parents is happening later this month at Richmond Heights High School.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.