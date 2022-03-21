2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Richmond Heights Police Department develops traffic stops training program for teens

By Damon Maloney
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police pull over more than 50,000 drivers on a typical day amounting more than 20 million motorists every year, according to the Stanford Open Policing Project.

No one interaction is the same and all present challenges and dangers for both officers and the the public.

The Richmond Heights Police Department is developing a traffic stops training program to help educate teens on the do’s and don’ts of traffic stops.

Chief Thomas Wetzel said the program is all about safety and starting a dialogue and informing new drivers about their constitutional rights.

The chief said there’s been frank conversations and wonderful feedback while developing the program.

An information session with parents is happening later this month at Richmond Heights High School.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Duo of Sunoco car theft suspects caught on camera, Lorain Police say
Duo of Sunoco car theft suspects caught on camera, Lorain Police say
Duo of Sunoco car theft suspects caught on camera, Lorain Police say
Duo of Sunoco car theft suspects caught on camera, Lorain Police say
Cleveland police say 14-year-old Christine Holden was accidentally shot in the face by another...
14-year-old girl fighting for her life after being accidentally shot in the face
Bird Bike comes to town
Bird e-bikes swoop into Cleveland
Reggie Williams waits for a Healthline bus near Cleveland State University
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland