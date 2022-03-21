2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed robbery suspect shot at North Olmsted police officers Monday morning and police returned fire, according to law enforcement officials.

According to police, the armed suspect entered the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road at Dover Center Road around 8 a.m. and ordered people to get on the ground.

North Olmsted Starbucks
North Olmsted Starbucks((Source: WOIO))

When officers arrived on scene, they said the suspect fled on foot.

North Olmsted Starbucks
North Olmsted Starbucks((Source: WOIO))

Police said he encountered a police officer at Dover Center Road and Brookpark Extension and fired several shots at the officer.

North Olmsted Starbucks
North Olmsted Starbucks((Source: WOIO))

The officer returned fire as the man entered a car in that area and traveled north on Dover Center Road, North Olmsted police said.

Several minutes later the suspect stopped behind a home on Kingston Circle.

Once stopped, North Olmsted police said he again fired at officers and officers again returned fire.

No officers were injured.

The suspect, whose name is not being released, is being treated at a local hospital.

North Olmsted school officials said due to the street closures in the area, afternoon bus service has been affected.

Families who live on/near the following streets and have a student that normally rides the bus, are asked to pick up their students from school Monday afternoon.

  • Fairfax Lane
  • Sweebriar Drive
  • Kingston Circle
  • Sudbury Drive
  • Chapel Hill Drive
  • Waterbury Circle
  • Park Place
  • Limpert Lane

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Corey Jemison (Source: Akron police)
2 Akron men plead guilty in connection with murder of 6-year-old girl
Steven Feckley Jr.
Elyria police: Driver wanted for hurting officer, hitting cruiser while fleeing
Omicron variant BA.2 is quickly moving to become the dominate strain in the U.S., but more time...
What to know about new omicron variant, according to a Cleveland doctor
What to know about new omicron variant, according to a Cleveland doctor
What to know about new omicron variant, according to a Cleveland doctor