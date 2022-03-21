Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed robbery suspect shot at North Olmsted police officers Monday morning and police returned fire, according to law enforcement officials.

According to police, the armed suspect entered the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road at Dover Center Road around 8 a.m. and ordered people to get on the ground.

North Olmsted Starbucks ((Source: WOIO))

When officers arrived on scene, they said the suspect fled on foot.

Police said he encountered a police officer at Dover Center Road and Brookpark Extension and fired several shots at the officer.

The officer returned fire as the man entered a car in that area and traveled north on Dover Center Road, North Olmsted police said.

Several minutes later the suspect stopped behind a home on Kingston Circle.

Once stopped, North Olmsted police said he again fired at officers and officers again returned fire.

No officers were injured.

The suspect, whose name is not being released, is being treated at a local hospital.

North Olmsted school officials said due to the street closures in the area, afternoon bus service has been affected.

Families who live on/near the following streets and have a student that normally rides the bus, are asked to pick up their students from school Monday afternoon.

Fairfax Lane

Sweebriar Drive

Kingston Circle

Sudbury Drive

Chapel Hill Drive

Waterbury Circle

Park Place

Limpert Lane

This is a developing story and will be updated.

