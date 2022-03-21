2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Senators prepare their questions as they consider historic Supreme Court nominee

The Senate will question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday and Wednesday before she will be approved for the lifetime position of Supreme Court Justice.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nomination hearings for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick are underway in the Senate. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and senators on the Judiciary Committee gave their opening statements Monday, and Tuesday the questioning begins.

It is a crucial moment in history for Judge Jackson and the senators on the committee, who are considering a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. Some of the committee members, such as Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), have gone through this process many times in the past.

“I expect this one to be fairly conventional. First of all, this doesn’t really change the balance of the court,” said Cornyn.

This is Cornyn’s eighth Supreme Court confirmation process. The former lawyer and judge said a lifetime of preparation helps him in these hearings. Cornyn said he plans to direct his 50 minutes of questioning toward Jackson’s judicial philosophy.

“Is she going to be a politician wearing black robes and making policy pronouncements? Those aren’t really appropriate to the judiciary and I’d like to hear her make a commitment,” said Cornyn.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) has sat through four nomination hearings. She thinks Judge Jackson is the most qualified nominee she’s questioned. Part of Hirono’s job during the hearings, she said, is to highlight those qualifications.

“At the same time, I’m preparing for the need to rebut whatever the Republicans will lodge,” said Hirono.

Hirono said the hearings require preparation unlike any other because of the gravity of the position and the length of questioning. With serious issues currently before the court, like abortion rights and voting rights, Hirono argues these nominees are as consequential as ever.

“It’s very clear from the hundreds and hundreds of decisions that she’s written, she’s very fair-minded and she does not have an ideological axe to grind,” said Hirono.

The questioning from the senators begins Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. ET and will last through the day Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine has declined an invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late...
Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate
testimonies continue for House bill 248
Ohio Supreme Court deems another state legislative map unconstitutional
Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees
Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees, supplies rolling in
A Mentor woman’s Ukrainian father has finally escaped the turmoil in Ukraine, just before an...
Mentor woman’s Ukrainian father flees to Czech Republic just before explosion near his home
Ukrainian refugees flee to borders as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensify.
Northeast Ohio man headed back to Poland to hand out money to Ukrainian refugees