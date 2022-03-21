2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man convicted of Canton deadly drive-by shooting gets 71 years in prison

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man found guilty of all charges in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a 65-year-old woman was sentenced to 71 years to life in prison Monday morning.

<

The trial for Terrel Lipkins began on March 15 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione and the jury reached a verdict on March 17.

Canton police said Jenny Norris was shot and killed while standing outside her home in the 100 block of Belden Ave. S.E. around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021.

Canton Police Captain Dave Davis said it was unclear if it was Norris who was targeted or someone else, but it is clear to police that the occupants of the vehicle had a target.

A second man charged in the case, Javier Blood, was acquitted of all charges last month.

