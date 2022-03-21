Suspect arrested in North Olmsted bank robbery

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police arrested a suspect who they said robbed a bank Monday afternoon on Lorain Road.

Police said the FifthThird Bank was robbed just after 3 p.m.

North Olmsted bank robbery ((Source: North Olmsted police))

No weapon was seen, said North Olmsted police.

Officers searched the surrounding area and eventually caught up with the suspect.

There are no other details on the arrest at this time.

This robbery comes just hours after an armed robbery at the Starbucks in the 27000 block of Lorain Road.

