2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in North Olmsted bank robbery

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police arrested a suspect who they said robbed a bank Monday afternoon on Lorain Road.

Police said the FifthThird Bank was robbed just after 3 p.m.

North Olmsted bank robbery
North Olmsted bank robbery((Source: North Olmsted police))

No weapon was seen, said North Olmsted police.

Officers searched the surrounding area and eventually caught up with the suspect.

There are no other details on the arrest at this time.

This robbery comes just hours after an armed robbery at the Starbucks in the 27000 block of Lorain Road.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan,...
Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan, sheriff’s office says
32 % of the market is without vendors
Cleveland City Council approves West Side Market changes
Local sexual harassment survivor fights to change employee rights law
Local sexual harassment survivor fights to change employee rights law
1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say
1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say
19
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Widespread rain moves in; storms Wednesday afternoon