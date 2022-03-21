2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ Michigan governor plot leader said

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.(Source: Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A man described as the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked “when’s the lynching?” after the state Supreme Court in 2020 struck down a law that she repeatedly used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to evidence introduced Monday.

The disclosure came near the end of the first phase of testimony by a key government witness in the trial of four men. A defense attorney then took over the questioning of Dan Chappel, who was challenged about what he said and did during months of covert work for the FBI.

Chappel, an Army veteran who hauls mail, was an informant who secretly recorded hours of conversations and participated in chat groups. He said he also trained to abduct Whitmer, along with the defendants, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Prosecutors say the four were antigovernment extremists who wanted to grab the Democratic governor at her vacation home in northern Michigan in retaliation for a series of sweeping orders during the pandemic.

With Chappel in the witness chair, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler introduced messages written after Whitmer lost a Michigan Supreme Court decision about her powers.

“When’s the lynching?” Fox wrote. “She should be arrested now, immediately. Who wants to roll out?”

The exchange occurred just a few days before the FBI arrested the men as they tried to obtain an explosive to use in a kidnapping.

Fox, Croft, Harris and Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Chappel last week told jurors how two trips were made to Elk Rapids to see Whitmer’s property as well as a nearby bridge that could be blown up to distract police.

Defense lawyers claim informants and agents improperly influenced the four men. Fox’s attorney, Christopher Gibbons, pursued that theme as he cross-examined Chappel on the smallest details.

Chappel acknowledged that he provided paper and pen for Fox to draw a map after a daytime ride to Elk Rapids. He said he paid for lunch at a diner where the map was drawn and provided transportation for the August 2020 trip.

On another subject, Gibbons pointed out that Chappel had proposed firing a gun and mailing the ammunition casing as a threat to Whitmer.

Chappel said he could have been kicked out of the group if he had appeared too soft.

“I want to continue dialogue with him and see where his mindset’s at,” Chappel said of Fox. “I’m not professional law enforcement. I’m just an average guy with somebody who wants to kidnap and kill the governor. I had no playbook. This was all fluid every day.”

Two other men, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty to the scheme and will eventually testify for the government.

Whitmer rarely talks publicly about the case, though she referred to “surprises” over the last few years that seem like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection last week.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. Whitmer has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

White reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
This combination of photos provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows Trooper Martin F. Mack...
2 Pennsylvania troopers, civilian killed; police open DUI probe
Corey Jemison (Source: Akron police)
2 Akron men plead guilty in connection with murder of 6-year-old girl
Steven Feckley Jr.
Elyria police: Driver wanted for hurting officer, hitting cruiser while fleeing