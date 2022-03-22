2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old boy shot on Cain Park basketball court in broad daylight, Cleveland Heights officials say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was shot at the basketball court at Cain Park on Monday evening, the city of Cleveland Heights confirmed.

Cleveland Heights Police got the call about the shooting at approximately 6:10 p.m. on March 21, City of Cleveland Heights Communications Director Mike Thomas said.

First responders found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the buttocks and took him to the hospital, according to Thomas.

His condition is unknown.

No other information about the shooting or any possible suspects has been confirmed at this point in the investigation conducted by CHPD detectives, Thomas stated.

