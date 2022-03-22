5 utility poles damaged during crash, power out for some residents on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Power utility company responded overnight to the city’s East side to repair poles that were damaged during a crash.

The incident was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Monday night near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue.

A captain with the Cleveland EMS said a 25-year-old man was injured during the crash and taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

A cat crashed in a building and too out several power poles. E116th is closed both ways at Harvard. The power is also out in this neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/EYgOOkzbjh — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 22, 2022

According to Cleveland Public Power, there were “about five poles down” near the intersection where the crash occurred.

Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods may be without power during the “extended outage.”

A hit pole at E. 116th & Harvard has cause an outage from Saxe to Grand Division, from East 75th to East 123rd. Also an area from Kinsman to Saxe, from East 93rd to East 126. Crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/2ilP62EcNm — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) March 22, 2022

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE: There are about five poles down at E. 116th & Harvard, therefore this could be an extended outage. Crews will work as quickly as possible. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) March 22, 2022

This is a developing story.

