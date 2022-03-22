2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 utility poles damaged during crash, power out for some residents on Cleveland’s East side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Power utility company responded overnight to the city’s East side to repair poles that were damaged during a crash.

The incident was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Monday night near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue.

A captain with the Cleveland EMS said a 25-year-old man was injured during the crash and taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

According to Cleveland Public Power, there were “about five poles down” near the intersection where the crash occurred.

Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods may be without power during the “extended outage.”

This is a developing story.

