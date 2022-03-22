2 Strong 4 Bullies
5-year-old boy flown to hospital after being struck by hit-skip driver in Elyria, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who struck a 5-year-old boy crossing the street is on the loose as the child is in the hospital suffering from serious injuries, Elyria Police confirmed.

The hit-skip happened in the 100 block of Bath Street at approximately 5:42 p.m. on March 22, according to Chief of Police William Pelko.

Pelko said a 5-year-old Elyria boy was crossing Bath Street in a northbound direction when a car heading eastbound on struck him.

The driver of the car took off from the scene, Pelko stated.

Elyria Fire and Police along with Lifecare arrived on scene and gave the boy first aid, according to Pelko.

Pelko said the boy suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Call Elyria Police Dispatch at 440-323-3302 with any information to help police with this ongoing investigation.

Text an anonymous tip to the Elyria Police Department at 847411 with the keyword “TIPELYRIA.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

