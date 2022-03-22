2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bomb threat causes closure at Brunswick High School; police say no devices found

By Chris Anderson and Brian Duffy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick High School was closed on Tuesday, district officials announced, for a bomb threat that was called into the overnight voice mail line at the high school, that was initially heard by a school secretary at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to a post on Facebook from Brunswick City Schools, all other district campuses and buildings remained open on while police investigated the high school campus.

Brunswick High School will be closed today, March 22, 2022. All other Brunswick City School District buildings will be open. Medina County Career Center students should report as usual.

Posted by Brunswick City Schools on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Brunswick Schools Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer said the timing of the threat made it difficult for the district and police to determine the credibility of the threat and so out of an abundance of caution the decision was made to shut down for the day.

“We were able to engage in some conversations around the nature of the threat immediately,” Niedermeyer said, “I had an office full of police officers within a half hour.”

District buses were already on the road to pick up high school students and the call was made to the transportation department to turn the buses around.

“You already have staff arriving at the building, some students for early events, so it is one of those things where, schools cl closed, we need to get everyone out of the building and we move on from there,” said Brunswick police Lt. Robert Saffran.

Police from Brunswick and Brunswick Hills then swept the building and the surrounding area with the Southwest Enforcement Bureau, the bomb squad, on standby, in case something resembling an explosive device or a suspicious package was found.

After school activities are scheduled to resume Tuesday night with classes returning on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Reggie Williams waits for a Healthline bus near Cleveland State University
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland
Car crashes into deputy’s cruiser blocking road in Elyria Township, firefighters say
Car crashes into deputy’s cruiser blocking road in Elyria Township, firefighters say
Family of 19-year-old found dead months after she went missing escorted from Warrensville...
Family of 19-year-old found dead months after she went missing escorted from Warrensville Heights
Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee
14-year-old Trumbull County girl missing
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland