Bomb threat causes closure at Brunswick High School; police say no devices found

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick High School was closed on Tuesday, district officials announced, for a bomb threat that was called into the overnight voice mail line at the high school, that was initially heard by a school secretary at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to a post on Facebook from Brunswick City Schools, all other district campuses and buildings remained open on while police investigated the high school campus.

Brunswick High School will be closed today, March 22, 2022. All other Brunswick City School District buildings will be open. Medina County Career Center students should report as usual. Posted by Brunswick City Schools on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Brunswick Schools Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer said the timing of the threat made it difficult for the district and police to determine the credibility of the threat and so out of an abundance of caution the decision was made to shut down for the day.

“We were able to engage in some conversations around the nature of the threat immediately,” Niedermeyer said, “I had an office full of police officers within a half hour.”

District buses were already on the road to pick up high school students and the call was made to the transportation department to turn the buses around.

“You already have staff arriving at the building, some students for early events, so it is one of those things where, schools cl closed, we need to get everyone out of the building and we move on from there,” said Brunswick police Lt. Robert Saffran.

Police from Brunswick and Brunswick Hills then swept the building and the surrounding area with the Southwest Enforcement Bureau, the bomb squad, on standby, in case something resembling an explosive device or a suspicious package was found.

After school activities are scheduled to resume Tuesday night with classes returning on Wednesday morning.

