Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to give depositions for civil lawsuits in Texas

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice...
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an Associated Press source, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to give depositions under oath on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection to the civil lawsuits filed against him in Texas.

Harris County court records show that 22 women have filed legal complaints against Watson, alleging sexual assault and harassment.

A grand jury recently declined to indict Watson on criminal charges following a police investigation.

The Cleveland Browns made the trade for Watson official with the Houston Texans on March 20, despite previously being told the team was out of the running to land the quarterback.

