Cleveland City Council approves West Side Market changes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council approved legislation Monday that would cap rental rate increases, expand lease options, and allow sales of alcohol at the West Side Market.

According to a council press release, the legislation will hold rents at their 2020 levels for 2022 and cap annual rent increases to no more than a 3 percent increase in future years.

It allows vendors to enter leases for up to three years with one, three-year option to renew. Currently, the city does not allow leases for longer than one year at a time.

The legislation would allow short-term leases which would let the West Side Market consider daily pop-up events and seasonal vendors.

Prepared food vendors will be charged the same rate as traditional vendors (butcher, meat, vegetable).

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.