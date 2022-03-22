2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland City Council approves West Side Market changes

32 % of the market is without vendors
32 % of the market is without vendors(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council approved legislation Monday that would cap rental rate increases, expand lease options, and allow sales of alcohol at the West Side Market.

According to a council press release, the legislation will hold rents at their 2020 levels for 2022 and cap annual rent increases to no more than a 3 percent increase in future years.

It allows vendors to enter leases for up to three years with one, three-year option to renew. Currently, the city does not allow leases for longer than one year at a time.

The legislation would allow short-term leases which would let the West Side Market consider daily pop-up events and seasonal vendors.

Prepared food vendors will be charged the same rate as traditional vendors (butcher, meat, vegetable).

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan,...
Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan, sheriff’s office says
Local sexual harassment survivor fights to change employee rights law
Local sexual harassment survivor fights to change employee rights law
1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say
1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say
19
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Widespread rain moves in; storms Wednesday afternoon