Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to expand RainForest, create 140,000-square-foot ‘Primate Forest’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and CrossCountry Mortgage are partnering to create a new 140,000-square-foot “Primate Forest.”

The new home for the zoo’s gorillas and orangutans will create a “world-class indoor destination” for primate care and expand the property’s RainForest, officials announced early Tuesday morning.

Primate Forest renderings (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

The initial stages of the expansion will focus on the two-story CrossCountry Mortgage Forest Galley, a new entranceway with interactive technology and play structures.

Primate Forest renderings (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

“The new CrossCountry Mortgage Forest Gallery and yet to be named Primate Forest habitats will connect our guests with wildlife like never before,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said.

Zoo officials said the Primate Forest will also include the latest innovations for animal care research and conservation.

