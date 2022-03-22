2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rounds of rain, and a few strong storms Wednesday (19 First Alert Weather Day)

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm over Oklahoma this morning will track into northern Illinois by tomorrow afternoon.

Abundant moisture moving into Ohio through the rest of the dat today.

Multiples waves of rain are expected through the day Wednesday

Southeast winds will gust close to 40 mph at times.

We have the highest chance of rain the second half of the afternoon into early evening.

The instability goes up enough for us to include a few strong storms, especially south of Cleveland.

Biggest concern with any strong storm will be damaging wind gusts.

The biggest impact will be the late day rush tomorrow. Be prepared for heavy rain at times.

A dry slot Thursday will keep us mainly dry.

