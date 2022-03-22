Grand jury indicts Massillon woman accused of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Grand Jury indicted the 26-year-old Massillon woman accused of murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother.

Danielle Dichiara was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault.

Danielle Dichiara ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Massillon police were called out to a home in the 1800 block of Lake Trail St. NE around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 for a report of a stabbing in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the three victims.

Gloria Dichiara, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the mom and neighbor were treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dichiara is scheduled to be back in court on March 28.

