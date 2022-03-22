LeBron James Family Foundation, Akron invites public to see new House Three Thirty multi-use center
The LeBron James Family Foundation and the city of Akron invites the public to see its new House Three Thirty multi-use center.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The LeBron James Family Foundation and the city of Akron have invited the public to see the new multi-use center, House Three Thirty, on March 30.
Food trucks and guided tours are available inside House Three Thirty from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“House Three Thirty is designed to be an innovative, multi-use center for I PROMISE families and the entire community to gather and engage in immediately impactful programming. House Three Thirty will convene critical resources under one roof including family financial health programming, job training opportunities for I PROMISE family members through the venue’s varied retail, dining and event spaces, and community gathering space for large indoor and outdoor events, monthly meals, and family programming,” a press release said.
Once complete, planned retail, dining and community experiences inside House Three Thirty will include:
- JPMorgan Chase Community Space where Chase bankers offer specialized financial advice and products to promote financial health
- Smucker Hometown Hall for large private and community events including family gatherings, weddings and graduations
- The Taco Shop by Old El Paso offering fast casual meals options from Old El Paso and a space for families to come together for a Taco Tuesday tradition like no other
- The Sweet Shop featuring local favorites Mitchell’s Ice Cream, Metropolis Gourmet Popcorn, NORKA Beverages and Malley’s Chocolates
- The Den by Mainstreet Advisors & LOBOS 1707 providing an intimate, private space for toasting to special occasions
- The Wine Room by mDesign offering a private space for family meals, wine tasting and other small-scale events
- Community-model coffee shop – more details to come!
- LeBron James Museum by Upper Deck for a walk through LeBron’s life with never-before-seen items
- The Cabaret maintaining its iconic décor, this space will host musical acts, open mic nights, and serve as a performing arts space for the I PROMISE program
“Every space in House Three Thirty represents not only a unique, world-class experience, but also vital job training opportunities to help I PROMISE parents, guardians and family members develop greater work experience and prepare them for future career opportunities,” a press release said.
