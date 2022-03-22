2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain Police Department sends fake Tylenol warning

The Lorain Police Department on Tuesday issued a warning regarding fake Tylenol pills.
The Lorain Police Department on Tuesday issued a warning regarding fake Tylenol pills.(Lorain Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department on Tuesday issued a warning regarding fake Tylenol pills.

According to a Facebook post released by the department, the recently-seized pills were made of a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, pressed to mimic the over-the-counter medication.

“We would like to advise the public to always be cautious when handling medication, even if it appears to be over-the-counter medication,” the statement read. “Other pills seized were cocaine, pressed to look like Metoprolol, a non-controlled blood-pressure medication.”

Residents were also advised to contact the department if they received any medication that doesn’t appear to look similar to its regular counterpart.

