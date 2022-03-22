Maple Heights Senior Center to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

MAPLE HEIGHTS Ohio (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Senior Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, March 23.

They’re teaming with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to provide both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The center is located at 15901 Libby Road. The clinic is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals can register by going to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Be sure to use the zip code 44137.

People can also register by calling 211.

Flu shots will be offered too.

Maple Heights residents needing transportation can be arranged.

