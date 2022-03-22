Police video shows Starbucks robbery suspect fire gun at North Olmsted officer

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who allegedly robbed a Starbucks at gunpoint Monday morning and then shot at North Olmsted police officers has been identified as 30-year-old Dominque Hullum, of Cleveland, North Olmsted police said.

Dominque Hullum ((Source: North Olmsted police))

According to North Olmsted police, Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road around 8 a.m., pointed a gun at employees and customers and demanded cash from the registers.

When officers arrived, Hullum fled on foot, police said.

While Hullum was running away, police said he encountered a North Olmsted police officer at Dover Center Road and Brookpark Extension and fired several shots at the officer.

“One of our cars was hit by gunfire, it took a round to the hood of the car and the drivers side window was shattered,” said North Olmsted Police Sgt. Dan Barrett. “Our officer jumped out of the car and returned fire once he started taking fire from the suspect.”

Hullum then allegedly jumped into a car and traveled north on Dover Center Road, police said.

North Olmsted Starbucks ((Source: WOIO))

Several minutes later, Hullum allegedly stopped behind a home on Kingston Circle.

Once stopped, North Olmsted police said he again fired at officers and officers again returned fire.

One officer was treated for minor injuries and released, but police were relieved that no one else was hurt.

“The guy had no regard for safety, for anyone, he’s firing on officers so that tells you his mental state, he could care less,” Sgt. Barrett said.

Hullum was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

He is charged with aggravated robbery and North Olmsted police said additional charges are possible.

