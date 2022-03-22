2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police video shows Starbucks robbery suspect fire gun at North Olmsted officer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who allegedly robbed a Starbucks at gunpoint Monday morning and then shot at North Olmsted police officers has been identified as 30-year-old Dominque Hullum, of Cleveland, North Olmsted police said.

Dominque Hullum
Dominque Hullum((Source: North Olmsted police))

According to North Olmsted police, Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road around 8 a.m., pointed a gun at employees and customers and demanded cash from the registers.

When officers arrived, Hullum fled on foot, police said.

While Hullum was running away, police said he encountered a North Olmsted police officer at Dover Center Road and Brookpark Extension and fired several shots at the officer.

“One of our cars was hit by gunfire, it took a round to the hood of the car and the drivers side window was shattered,” said North Olmsted Police Sgt. Dan Barrett. “Our officer jumped out of the car and returned fire once he started taking fire from the suspect.”

Hullum then allegedly jumped into a car and traveled north on Dover Center Road, police said.

North Olmsted Starbucks
North Olmsted Starbucks((Source: WOIO))

Several minutes later, Hullum allegedly stopped behind a home on Kingston Circle.

Once stopped, North Olmsted police said he again fired at officers and officers again returned fire.

One officer was treated for minor injuries and released, but police were relieved that no one else was hurt.

“The guy had no regard for safety, for anyone, he’s firing on officers so that tells you his mental state, he could care less,” Sgt. Barrett said.

Hullum was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

He is charged with aggravated robbery and North Olmsted police said additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Reggie Williams waits for a Healthline bus near Cleveland State University
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland
Car crashes into deputy’s cruiser blocking road in Elyria Township, firefighters say
Car crashes into deputy’s cruiser blocking road in Elyria Township, firefighters say
Family of 19-year-old found dead months after she went missing escorted from Warrensville...
Family of 19-year-old found dead months after she went missing escorted from Warrensville Heights
Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee
14-year-old Trumbull County girl missing
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland