Ohio Marine among 4 killed during NATO training flight in Norway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio native was identified as one of the four U.S. Marines who were killed during a recent training exercise in Europe.

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, of Cambridge, died in a crash during a training flight on an Osprey aircraft in Norway on March 18, the U.S. Marines said in a statement:

Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261. pic.twitter.com/YdqbMAjPHw — II MEF (@iimefmarines) March 20, 2022

United States Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, both of Ohio, released the following regarding the 30-year-old’s death:

“Our hearts break for the family of James Speedy, a Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant from Cambridge. He made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during a routine NATO exercise in Norway. His death is a blow for the Cambridge community and our entire state. My thoughts are with his family, who received the hardest news anyone can hear. May the lives he worked to save be a comfort to all who knew and loved him. His selflessness and dedication to country will be his legacy.”

We pray for the family of Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy from Cambridge, Ohio, and his fellow Marines who valiantly gave their lives in the service of their country in the crash of an Osprey aircraft during an exercise in Norway https://t.co/zxkYFbvzlL — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 21, 2022

The bodies of Speedy and the three other Marines were removed from the crash site and are in the process of being returned to the United States.

