Ohio Marine among 4 killed during NATO training flight in Norway
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio native was identified as one of the four U.S. Marines who were killed during a recent training exercise in Europe.
Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, of Cambridge, died in a crash during a training flight on an Osprey aircraft in Norway on March 18, the U.S. Marines said in a statement:
United States Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, both of Ohio, released the following regarding the 30-year-old’s death:
“Our hearts break for the family of James Speedy, a Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant from Cambridge. He made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during a routine NATO exercise in Norway. His death is a blow for the Cambridge community and our entire state. My thoughts are with his family, who received the hardest news anyone can hear. May the lives he worked to save be a comfort to all who knew and loved him. His selflessness and dedication to country will be his legacy.”
The bodies of Speedy and the three other Marines were removed from the crash site and are in the process of being returned to the United States.
