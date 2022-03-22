2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on a RTA Euclid Healthline bus at the intersection of East 30th Street and Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Police and RTA confirmed.

Cleveland Police were called to the scene at 7:30 p.m. on March 21 in front of First Methodist Church.

A male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

His age and identity have not yet been released.

The eastbound lanes of Euclid Avenue are shut down at that intersection as the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit investigates on scene.

Shaker Heights Police are also at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan,...
Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan, sheriff’s office says
32 % of the market is without vendors
Cleveland City Council approves West Side Market changes
Local sexual harassment survivor fights to change employee rights law
Local sexual harassment survivor fights to change employee rights law
1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say
1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say
19
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Widespread rain moves in; storms Wednesday afternoon