1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on a RTA Euclid Healthline bus at the intersection of East 30th Street and Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Police and RTA confirmed.

Cleveland Police were called to the scene at 7:30 p.m. on March 21 in front of First Methodist Church.

A male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

His age and identity have not yet been released.

The eastbound lanes of Euclid Avenue are shut down at that intersection as the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit investigates on scene.

Shaker Heights Police are also at the scene.

