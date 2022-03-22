Summit County man carjacked outside his home, forced to drive to ATM, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man returning home early Tuesday morning was carjacked by an unknown armed man, Akron police said.

Officers responded to the home in the 700 block of Wren Walk around 4 a.m.

The 39-year-old victim told officers the suspect forced his way into his car, demanded money at gunpoint and then made him drive to an ATM on S. Arlington Street.

After getting the money, the victim told officers the suspect made him drive to the area of Johnston and Inman Streets.

Once they arrived there, the victim said he was told him to get out of his car and and the suspect drove away in his white Kia Spectra.

The vehicle, with licence plate GBW-9188, has not been located at this time, Akron police said.

Akron police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-20′s, wearing a dark colored jacket and jeans. He is about 5′6″-5′9″ tall and weighs about 186-200 pounds with medium length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Detectives at 330-375-2490.

